Barnes was charged with his second blown save Tuesday. He issued two walks (one intentional) and uncorked two wild pitches while recording one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

After Matt Albers blew a save chance and pitched two innings Monday, Barnes got another opportunity Tuesday with Albers presumably unavailable, although he didn't get to start the ninth inning (Taylor Williams did). Barnes came on with one out in the frame and couldn't find the strike zone, allowing Tommy Pham to advance twice on wild pitches. It's a chaotic situation in Milwaukee with Corey Knebel (hamstring) on the DL. The team seems intent on keeping Josh Hader in a multi-inning role, so we could see Albers -- or possibly Jeremy Jeffress -- get the ball the next time the Brewers have a lead in the ninth.