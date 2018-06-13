Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Back on track
Barnes tossed a clean ninth inning Tuesday to lock down the Brewers' 4-0 victory over the Cubs.
With the Brewers not in a save situation heading into the ninth inning and top relievers Corey Knebel and Josh Hader both pitching an inning-plus the previous day, manager Craig Counsell turned to Barnes to finish Tuesday's contest, and he delivered. Barnes spent over two weeks in the minors during May due to some struggles, but he has been lights out since returning, allowing just three hits over seven scoreless innings while posting a 6:0 K:BB. He will mainly work in middle relief moving forward, but his return form bolsters an already formidable Brewers bullpen.
