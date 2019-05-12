Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Back with big club
The Brewers recalled Barnes from Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Barnes will give Milwaukee a fresh arm out of the bullpen after the team needed six different relievers to cover the final eight frames of Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs in 15 innings. The Brewers cleared room on the roster for Barnes by demoting Burch, who likely wouldn't have been available for multiple days after tossing 3.1 of those relief innings.
