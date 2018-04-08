Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Blows save Saturday
Barnes got the call in the ninth inning Saturday against the Cubs to protect a 2-1 lead, but he instead got tagged for four runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while recording only two outs.
The Brewers' first game without Corey Knebel (hamstring) was a disaster, as errors by Orlando Arcia and Travis Shaw loaded the bases with one out and Barnes crumbled. Expect someone else to get the next save opportunity for Milwaukee, as manager Craig Counsell tried to piece together a committee in Knebel's absence.
