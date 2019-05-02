Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Demoted after Wednesday's 'start'
The Brewers optioned Barnes to Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday.
Barnes was credited with his first career MLB start in Wednesday's 11-4 loss to the Rockies, but he was merely used as the Brewers' opening pitcher in that contest after rotation member Chase Anderson was scratched with a right middle finger blister shortly before the game. The short-notice appointment probably didn't help Barnes, who was tagged for three runs over his lone inning of work. He'll move back to a more traditional relief role in San Antonio.
