The Brewers optioned Barnes to Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday.

Barnes was credited with his first career MLB start in Wednesday's 11-4 loss to the Rockies, but he was merely used as the Brewers' opening pitcher in that contest after rotation member Chase Anderson was scratched with a right middle finger blister shortly before the game. The short-notice appointment probably didn't help Barnes, who was tagged for three runs over his lone inning of work. He'll move back to a more traditional relief role in San Antonio.

