Barnes was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Thursday.

The Brewers needed to free up a roster for Trent Grisham, who had his contract selected from Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday, and Barnes was the roster casualty. The 29-year-old has struggled in 18 appearances for Milwaukee this season, posting a 6.86 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB in 19.2 innings.

