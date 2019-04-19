Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Getting job done
Barnes tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.
Barnes allowed three earned runs in his first outing of the season, but he has been stellar since, tossing 6.2 innings over six appearances and giving up just one hit while posting an 8:1 K:BB. He has worked mainly in low-leverage situations thus far, which limits his appeal in fantasy leagues.
