Barnes allowed two unearned runs over 0.2 innings in Thursday's spring game against the Angels.

Barnes is competing for a spot in the Brewers' bullpen and has had an interesting spring, posting a 5:1 K:BB and allowing just one earned run over 3.2 innings (2.45 ERA), but also giving up three unearned runs. He has been effective enough and is experienced enough to break camp with the big club, but the Brewers have numerous pitchers who are out of options while Barnes has one remaining, which certainly will not work in his favor when decision time comes.

More News
Our Latest Stories