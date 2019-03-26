Barnes is in line to break camp with the Brewers, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, after the club's decision to option fellow reliever Jake Petricka on Tuesday.

Barnes was competing for a roster spot with a number of pitchers without an option left, which made him more vulnerable to being sent down. However, the Brewers chose to send down another pitcher who would not be exposed to waivers -- Petricka -- and keep Barnes instead. While Barnes was close to the cut line, he could actually play a key role for the Brewers out of the gate if the club does not add another reliever before Opening Day. Manager Craig Counsell needs to identify late-inning options with fellow relievers Corey Knebel (elbow) and Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) expected to open the season on the injured list, and Counsell lined up his bullpen in Monday's exhibition game to use Barnes in the eighth inning in a game the Brewers led by just one run before going off for four runs in the top of the frame. Josh Hader -- who pitched earlier in Monday's contest, presumably to face big-league hitters -- is the top option for saves in the bullpen early on, and Taylor Williams -- who entered Monday's game after Barnes -- looks to be option No. 2, but Barnes, based on Monday's usage and his quality spring results (2.45 ERA, 12:1 K:BB over 7.1 innings), could be next in line.