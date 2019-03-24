Barnes threw a scoreless inning in Saturday's split-squad game against the Royals.

Barnes has posted a 2.84 ERA this spring by allowing two earned runs over 6.1 innings, but that number is a bit misleading, as he did give up five unearned runs as well. Regardless, he did have a good spring in the K:BB department, punching out 10 batters while issuing just one base on balls. He has not officially won a roster spot just yet, but if he does, he could find himself working in key spots early, as manager Craig Counsell will be looking to fill the void created by injuries to Corey Knebel (elbow) and Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder), and has used Barnes in that role before. While the bulk of the holds came in 2017, Barnes accumulated four saves and 28 holds over the last two years for the Brewers.