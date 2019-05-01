Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Late call for start
Barnes will start Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Scheduled starter Chase Anderson was a late scratch due to a cut on his right middle finger, opening the door for Barnes to make his first career start. The 29-year-old will likely throw an inning or two before turning things over to the rest of the bullpen.
More News
-
Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Getting job done•
-
Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Notches first win•
-
Brewers' Jacob Barnes: In line to make Opening Day roster•
-
Brewers' Jacob Barnes: In position for roster spot•
-
Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Good results this spring•
-
Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Tosses clean frame in victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...