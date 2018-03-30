Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Nabs Opening Day save in extras
Barnes picked up the save in Thursday's Opening Day victory over the Padres.
Had things gone as manager Craig Counsell planned Thursday Barnes would not have pitched, but closer Corey Knebel blew a save in the ninth inning and extended the game, which led to Barnes getting the next opportunity to close out the game, which he ultimately did by striking out all three batters he faced. Barnes' showing will not immediately bump him up the ranks in the Brewers' bullpen -- he is essentially the fifth option as the season gets underway -- but it does seemingly get him back on track coming off a rough spring.
