Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Notches first win
Barnes picked up his first win of the season in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals.
Barnes was summoned to pitch the top of the ninth inning Sunday with the Brewers trailing by one; and after throwing a scoreless frame, he was credited with the win after Christian Yelich and the Brewers walked off the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth. Barnes has pitched twice this season, both in situations where the Brewers were trailing, which -- even in a bullpen with as fluid as anyone's -- suggests he is not in the mix for saves at the moment.
