Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.

Barnes has posted a respectable 3.46 ERA over 37 appearances out of the Brewers' bullpen this season, but the team needed to remove a reliever from the roster to open up a spot for new acquisition Joakim Soria, and decided Barnes would be the player to lose his spot. Barnes will garner consideration should the Brewers need to call up a reliever in August, otherwise expect him to rejoin the big club when rosters expand in September.

More News
Our Latest Stories