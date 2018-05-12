Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise, but Barnes has struggled in four appearances (three innings) since the start of May, having allowed five runs (four earned) on 12 hits and a walk. The 28-year-old had a great 1.13 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over his first 16 innings of the season, and seems likely to return to the Brewers fairly quickly.