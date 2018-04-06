Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Possible fill-in at closer
Barnes is a candidate to close with Corey Knebel (hamstring) injured, but manager Craig Counsell has yet to name an interim closer, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.
Knebel is set for a stint on the DL, so the Brewers will have to formulate a new ninth inning plan while he's on the shelf. Barnes is squarely in the mix considering his sharp start to the year that includes 4.0 scoreless frames to go with three strikeouts and just two baserunners allowed. He also has some ninth inning experience, although he did register five blown saves in 2017. Barnes, Josh Hader, and Jeremy Jeffress are all legitimate candidates to close in Knebel's absence, but Counsell's exact plan might take a few games to come into focus.
