The Brewers recalled Barnes from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Barnes should provide some middle relief innings for the Brewers when inserted into a contest after beginning the season in a high-leverage role out of the bullpen. Some struggles led to a demotion on a couple of occasions, but he's also had some stretches of success on the mound en route to his 3.46 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 39.0 innings.

