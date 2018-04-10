Barnes struck out two batters in the eighth inning of Monday's victory over the Cardinals.

Barnes righted the ship after blowing a save opportunity his last time out, punching out both Marcell Ozuna and Jose Martinez in to protect a one-run lead in a game the Brewers eventually win. While Barnes saw the first save opportunity after closer Corey Knebel (hamstring) went down last week, fellow reliever Matt Albers was presumably unavailable that night, and it was Albers who received the save chance Monday night. Albers blew the save as well, which keeps Barnes in the conversation for ninth-inning duties in Knebel's absence. However, Albers did recover by pitching a clean 10th inning, so it seems likely he, rather than Barnes, will be the reliever who gets a chance to close the door next time the Brewers find themselves in a save situation.