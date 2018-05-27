Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Barnes will rejoin the Brewers' bullpen after spending the past two weeks in Triple-A, where he allowed two runs and posted a 4:4 K:BB over 4.1 innings of relief. The 28-year-old held a 2.84 ERA over 19 innings prior to his demotion earlier this month. Reliever Adrian Houser was optioned to Colorado Springs in a corresponding move.

