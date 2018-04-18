Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Records second save Wednesday
Barnes walked one and struck out three in two scoreless innings to pick up his second save of the season in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Reds.
It's his fourth appearance of the season longer than one inning, and manager Craig Counsell seems to be throwing the conventional rules for closer usage out the window while Corey Knebel (hamstring) is on the shelf. Barnes now sports a 1.50 ERA and 13:7 K:BB through 12 innings, but with two blown saves on his ledger already in 2018, don't expect him to suddenly claim the ninth-inning job all to himself.
