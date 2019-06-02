Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Rejoins big-league club
Barnes was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday.
Barnes was sent to San Antonio in mid-May but rejoins the Brewers following Saturday's 13-inning win at Pittsburgh. The 29-year-old hasn't allowed an earned run in 12 of his 16 outings this season, but he's given up a whopping 13 runs (12 earned) in the other four appearances to result in a 6.89 ERA and 1.72 WHIP.
