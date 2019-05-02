Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Rough outing as opener
Barnes didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 11-4 loss to the Rockies, coughing up three runs on two hits and three walks over one inning while striking out three.
Chase Anderson's late scratch due to a blister forced the Brewers into a bullpen day, but Barnes put extra pressure on the Milwaukee staff with his poor effort. After issuing free passes to the first two batters he faced, Nolan Arenado crushed a one-out homer off the right-hander, who then allowed two more baserunners before escaping the frame after 38 pitches (20 strikes). Barnes' 7.30 ERA and 17:9 K:BB through 12.1 innings should keep him in a low-leverage role until he finds a way to sharpen his command.
