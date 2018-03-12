Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Rough start to spring
Barnes has tossed 3.0 innings and allowed three runs on six hits and one walk through three spring training appearances.
Barnes hopes to turn his performance around soon, as his 9.00 ERA certainly isn't what the Brewers are looking for. His big fastball warrants a decent number of strikeouts, but he'll need to work on keeping the ball down in the zone in 2018 to limit home runs. Barnes finished the 2017 season with a 4.00 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 72.0 innings, and he figures be one of Milwaukee's key relievers this season.
