Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday.

Barnes has a solid enough 3.61 ERA in 42.1 innings for the Brewers this season. Lately, though, he's been in something of a slump, posting an 8.74 ERA and a 1.94 WHIP over his last 12 appearances. He could be back up in a middle-relief role later in the season.

