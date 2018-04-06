Barnes is likely to receive some save opportunities as the Brewers employ a closer committee to cover for the injured Corey Knebel (hamstring), Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Knebel is out at least six weeks, so save opportunities will be up for grabs in Milwaukee for a while. Manager Craig Counsell confirmed that a committee will be used, though he didn't name specific committee members. Barnes has the statistical profile of a potential closer, striking out 25.7 percent of the batters he's faced so far in his career, a number which easily outpaces other potential committee members Matt Albers and Jeremy Jeffress. His 3.44 career ERA (backed up by a 3.40 FIP) is more solid than elite, but solid may be enough to tide the Brewers over until Knebel returns.