Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Throws two scoreless frames
Barnes through two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's victory over the Cardinals.
Barnes held the Cardinals at bay Tuesday while pitching the sixth and seventh innings, an effort that eventually led to a Brewers' comeback victory. Barnes has not allowed a run through four innings and picked up a save in extra innings Opening Day, but that was only after closer Corey Knebel blew the opportunity in the ninth inning. Fantasy owners should expect Barnes to regularly work in the innings he pitched Tuesday as long as Knebel has the ninth-inning job.
