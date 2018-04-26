Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Tosses 1.1 innings Wednesday
Barnes pitched 1.1 innings in Wednesday's victory over the Royals.
Barnes was not his sharpest, allowing two hits and walking a batter while not striking anyone out, but most importantly, he escaped the outing without allowing an earned run. Barnes notched a two-inning save last week against the Reds, but he has pitched in two games since and entered those games in the sixth and seventh innings, so he's not on the verge of taking over the closer duties for the Brewers. Given the way manager Craig Counsell has used his relievers of late, though, it's not out of the question that Barnes could be used next time a save situation arises.
