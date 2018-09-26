Barnes tossed a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 12-4 victory over the Cardinals.

Tuesday's game was well out of reach when Barnes entered the game, but he still locked up the victory without issue. It's been an up-and-down season for Barnes, who owns a 1.51 ERA over his 48 appearances, but he has done a good job keeping runs off the board, posting a 3.35 ERA overall and a 2.38 ERA since the All-Star break.

