Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Tosses clean frame
Barnes tossed a scoreless inning in the Brewers' extra-inning victory over the Twins on Monday.
Barnes was tagged for three earned runs his previous time out -- the first time he allowed anyone to cross the plate since being recalled May 27 -- but he was able to right the ship Monday, recording the final three outs of the top of the ninth inning with the Brewers down a run. Barnes remains a middle reliever for now, but he is throwing well enough -- 1.93 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 14 innings since the aforementioned recall -- to see work in more important spots if needed.
