Barnes allowed seven runs on nine hits over his final four appearances (3.1 innings) of July.

Manager Craig Counsell has continued to use Barnes in high-leverage, with Barnes picking up two holds in his two appearances thus far in August. The 27-year-old has an unattractive 4.28 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 48.1 innings this season, but has 54 strikeouts and 20 holds. Barnes' numbers could use some improvement, but it looks as though he'll be Milwaukee's secondary setup man behind the recently acquired Anthony Swarzak.