Manager Craig Counsell confirmed Sunday that Barnes will be in the Brewers' bullpen to begin the regular season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Barnes has been hit around this spring, allowing six earned runs over 5.1 innings (10.13 ERA) while serving up 12 hits and posting a 7:6 K:BB ratio, but his 73 appearances a year ago -- second on the squad -- show he has already earned Counsell's trust, and a few poor exhibition innings will not prevent him from breaking camp with the big club. They do leave his role somewhat uncertain heading into the regular season, though, as veteran right-handers Matt Albers and Jeremy Jeffress have been sharper this spring and could open above Barnes on the bullpen ladder.