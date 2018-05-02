Brewers' Jacob Barnes: Working in situational role
Barnes recorded just one out while giving up three hits and an earned run in Tuesday's victory over the Reds, but he did record his third hold of the season.
Barnes was not sharp Tuesday, serving up his first home run of the season and a couple other hits, but he was bailed out by fellow reliever Jeremy Jeffress, and his ERA only rose to 1.65. His WHIP did rise to 1.35, though, and he will likely need to bring that number down to keep his ERA tidy. Barnes was exceptional while converting a two-inning save Apr. 18, but he has not seen a save opportunity since; and in fact, has not even pitched the ninth inning since that date. With Jeffress and Josh Hader both excelling in save situations of late and closer Corey Knebel (hamstring) nearing a return, Barnes is unlikely to be in the mix for saves anytime soon.
