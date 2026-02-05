The Brewers signed Hurtubise to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Hurtubise has managed just a .167/.291/.212 batting line over parts of two seasons during his brief time at the big-league level. He can play all three outfield spots and has displayed good plate discipline in the minors with a 14.6 percent walk rate and 17.4 percent strikeout rate. It's a profile the Brewers have been able to squeeze value out of, but he's likely ticketed for Triple-A Nashville to begin the 2026 season.