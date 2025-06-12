Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Added to roster ahead of debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers selected Misiorowski's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Misiorowski is set to make his major-league debut Thursday with a start against the division-rival Cardinals. The 6-foot-7 right-hander earned a call-up after collecting a 2.13 ERA and 80:31 K:BB over 63.1 innings with Nashville. Misiorowski has dealt with control problems at times in the minors, but he has big strikeout upside and warrants rostership in virtually all fantasy formats.
