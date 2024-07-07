Misiorowski gave up one earned run over 6.1 innings in a game with Double-A Biloxi on Saturday. He allowed two hits and posted a 10:2 K:BB in the contest.

The 6.1 innings were a career high for Misiorowski, and the 10 punchouts were the most he has recorded in a game this season. Walks have been an issue for Misiorowski, but he issued just five free passes in 20.1 innings over his last four starts, and that no doubt contributed to the 2.21 ERA and 0.79 WHIP he posted over that span.