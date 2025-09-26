Brewers manager Pat Murphy relayed Friday that Misiorowski will operate in a long-relief role out of the bullpen during the weekend series against the Reds, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Misiorowski is expected to pitch behind opener Robert Gasser in Saturday's tilt against Cincinnati. Misiorowski hasn't pitched since his last start against the Cardinals on Sept. 19, when he took the loss after yielding two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters. The 23-year-old right-hander will likely remain in the bullpen for the postseason, especially if Jose Quintana (calf) is reinstated from the 15-day IL ahead of the NLDS starting Oct. 4.