Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Caps off dominant month of May

Misiorowski (6-2) earned the win Sunday against the Astros, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.

The Astros had no answers for the hard-throwing right-hander Sunday, mustering just three knocks (one double). Misiorowski put a bow on an incredible month of May in the process, during which he registered five scoreless starts in six outings en route to producing a microscopic 0.23 ERA, 0.52 WHIP and 57:6 K:BB covering 38.1 innings. He boasts a 1.65 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 108:19 K:BB over 71 frames overall, but Misiorowski's dominance is set to be tested next weekend in Colorado against the Rockies.