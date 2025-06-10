The Brewers are expected to call up Misiorowski from Triple-A Nashville to make his major-league debut in a start Thursday against the Cardinals, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Misiorowski has some of the best raw stuff in the minors with a fastball that regularly clocks in the triple digits. Control has been a big issue at times, and he has issued nine walks over his last two starts at Nashville. The control has mostly been better this season, however, with the righty walking two or fewer in seven of his last 10 outings. Overall, Misiorowski has collected a 2.13 ERA and 80:31 K:BB over 63.1 innings with Nashville. The Brewers are unlikely to call him up to make just one start, so Misiorowski should get an opportunity to stick around with the big club for a bit.