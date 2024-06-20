Misiorowski threw six scoreless innings in a game with Double-A Biloxi on Wednesday. He allowed one hit and posted a 5:0 K:BB in the contest.

Misiorowski was tagged for a season-high six earned runs in his previous outing, but he bounced back in fine fashion by blanking his latest opponent while tossing a season-high six frames. Misiorowski has issued at least three free passes in eight of his 13 starts this season, but he is showing some improvement there, having walked only three total batters over his last three trips to the mound.