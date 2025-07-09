Misiorowski (4-1) got the win Tuesday against the Dodgers, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out 12 in six innings.

Misiorowski began his evening by allowing a leadoff solo home run to Shohei Ohtani. but was nearly untouchable from there. The first seven outs he recorded all came via strikeout and he racked up 12 punchouts through five innings. Misiorowski threw 21 pitches at 100+ MPH and recorded 21 whiffs, showcasing his immense velocity and movement with his pitches. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 2.81 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB in 25.2 innings.