The Brewers "might have to build their (NLDS) Game 5 pitching plan around" Misiorowski, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers have yet to announce a starter for Saturday's winner-take-all contest against the Cubs, but they are likely to go with a de facto bullpen game. Misiorowski earned the win in a bullpen game in Game 2 for Milwaukee, striking out four over three scoreless innings. He was the third of seven pitchers the Brewers used in that contest, and while Misiorowski might not start Saturday, he's a good bet to be heavily featured. The only pitcher likely to be unavailable for the Brewers in Game 5 is Freddy Peralta, who threw 84 pitches in Thursday's Game 4 loss.