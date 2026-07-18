Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Set to start Tuesday

Misiorowski (arm) will start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 reports.

Misiorowski missed his final turn in the rotation before the All-Star break due to arm fatigue, but after getting an opportunity to rest during the intermission and during Milwaukee's weekend series against Miami, he's been officially cleared to return to the rotation. The 24-year-old flamethrower is firmly in contention for the National League Cy Young Award after posting a 1.62 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 167:27 K:BB through his first 18 starts, but Milwaukee could continue to limit his workload for the rest of the season as he trends toward surpassing his career-high innings total by a wide margin.