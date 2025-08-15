Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Travels with team to Cincy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Misiorowski (lower leg) traveled with the Brewers to Cincinnati and remains in the mix to start Friday against the Reds, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Misiorowski is poised to pitch Friday -- either with the Brewers or in a minor-league rehab game -- and his presence with the big club gives him a good chance to come off the IL for the series opener. If that's the case, the 24-year-old righty will be skipping a rehab assignment and will likely have some workload limitations in his first start back from a tibia contusion. Milwaukee hasn't officially announced its pitching plans for Friday.
