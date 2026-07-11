Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Won't start Sunday due to fatigue

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Misiorowski won't pitch in Sunday's series finale against the Pirates after experiencing some right arm fatigue coming out of his previous start Tuesday, Sophia Minnaert of Brewers.tv reports.

Misiorowski didn't appear to be suffering from any sort of injury Tuesday, when he earned a win over the Cardinals after allowing three runs on three hits while striking out 11 across seven innings. The Brewers are likely just looking to build in some rest for Misiorowski, who said that he'll be ready for the first or second series after the All-Star break, per Minnaert. Including the postseason, Misiorowski threw a career-high 141.1 innings between Triple-A and the majors in 2026, so it's not surprising the Brewers are trying to provide him some extra rest. Robert Gasser will draw the start in Misiorowski's stead Sunday.