Nottingham (intercostal) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Nottingham is back in action with Triple-A Colorado Springs after missing the past three weeks with an intercostal strain. The backstop will look to pick up where he left off prior to landing on the shelf, as he was hitting an impressive .354/.427/.658 with five homers through 22 games for the SkySox.

More News
Our Latest Stories