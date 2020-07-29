Nottingham was recalled by the Brewers on Wednesday.
Nottingham spent the first few days of the season working out at the Brewers' alternate training site. He'll be replacing reliever Bobby Wahl on the active roster, who was optioned in a corresponding move. He'll line up as Milwaukee's third catcher and won't have a clear path to playing time.
