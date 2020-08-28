Nottingham was recalled from the alternate training site Friday.
Manny Pina landed on the IL with a torn meniscus, which will probably spell the end of his regular season, so Nottingham is set to serve as the Brewers' backup catcher going forward. He could be in the lineup Friday with lefty Derek Holland on the hill for Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Optioned to alternate training site•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Added to active roster•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Heading to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Likely opening in minors•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Ready to play Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Injury not deemed serious•