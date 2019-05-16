The Brewers recalled Nottingham from Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday.

Nottingham will move up to the big leagues to serve as the Brewers' No. 2 catcher behind Yasmani Grandal after Manny Pina was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. With Grandal slated to handle the overwhelming share of starts behind the plate, Nottingham is unlikely to see enough plate appearances to warrant much intrigue even in NL-only formats. The 24-year-old was slashing .247/.351/.395 in 94 plate appearances at San Antonio prior to his promotion.

