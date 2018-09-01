Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Called up by Brewers
Nottingham was called up by the Brewers on Saturday, Robert Murray of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.
Nottingham will head straight to Milwaukee after returning from a stint on the minor-league disabled list with a chip fracture in his right wrist Friday. He'll likely be stuck behind Manny Pina and Erik Kratz down the stretch, leaving him unlikely to have much fantasy value.
More News
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Returns from injury•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: To go through hitting program•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Placed on minor-league DL•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Returns to majors•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Activated from minor-league DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...