Nottingham (thumb) took batting practice Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Nottingham has been brought along slowly to start camp after undergoing thumb surgery in late December. His status for Opening Day remains up in the air. Nottingham is out of options, so he'll have to beat out Omar Narvaez or Manny Pina for a roster spot or be exposed to waivers.
More News
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: No return timeline•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Nearing return to field•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Undergoes thumb procedure•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Appears to injure hand•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Not starting Game 1•
-
Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Not in Saturday's lineup•